Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.01 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $48,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 61,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,996,246.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,197 shares of company stock worth $11,471,351. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 608,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 600,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,429,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 338,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.