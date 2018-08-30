Alchemint Standards (SDS) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,812.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,812.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00281907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00157920 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036014 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

