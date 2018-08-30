Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150,684 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,075 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,506,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.94.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $176.50. 82,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,231,498. The company has a market capitalization of $462.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

