Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. MED dropped their target price on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

