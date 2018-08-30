Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $40,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of ALSN opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $718,520 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

