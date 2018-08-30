Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 101.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,818,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 915,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 468,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 405,085 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,486,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,132,000 after purchasing an additional 405,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 514.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,597 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $233,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $718,520. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

