American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.05 Million Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Etsy worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 233.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $2,421,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,580 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.12. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

