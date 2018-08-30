American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.88 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.69. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $535.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.24.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOBC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

