American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. American Outdoor Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.62-0.66 EPS.

Shares of AOBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

