American Railcar Industries (ARII) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Railcar Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.5575502270291 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on American Railcar Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of ARII traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,940. The company has a market cap of $894.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. American Railcar Industries has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Railcar Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.43%.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

