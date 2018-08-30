American Software (AMSWA) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

AMSWA stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,628.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $97,600.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,028 shares of company stock worth $1,023,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

