AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,581,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $251,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of AME stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,480. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

