AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.41% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $67,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

