Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will post sales of $126.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $121.70 million. Continental Building Products reported sales of $116.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year sales of $525.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $536.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $556.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $528.60 million to $575.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $105,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,503,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,491,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

CBPX opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.