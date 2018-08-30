Analysts Anticipate Identiv Inc (INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post $19.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.69 million. Identiv reported sales of $15.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $76.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.24 million to $77.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $81.95 million to $85.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

INVE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of -0.09. Identiv has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Identiv stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.27% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.