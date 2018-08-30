Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.87 Million

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $84.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $113.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $393.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $414.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $409.50 million to $450.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,537.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 306,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 217,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 59,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

