Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $960,000.00 to $1.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $51.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 21,884.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.2% during the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,924,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,860,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 288,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 372.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

