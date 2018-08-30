Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) to Announce ($0.07) EPS

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aethlon Medical an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEMD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.00 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

