Analysts Expect CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $34.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $223,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 66.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.77. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.91 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 18.85%. analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

