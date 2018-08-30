Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

TACO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,313.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.09. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

