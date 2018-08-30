Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Post $0.28 EPS

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exponent an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other Exponent news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $110,525.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

