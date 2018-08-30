Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.28. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.01) earnings per share.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,823 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $532,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,468,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43,291.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter.

MOH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,104. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $141.12.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

