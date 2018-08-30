Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (PEN) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

In other Penumbra news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $977,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,282 shares of company stock worth $8,352,889. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $134.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 408.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

