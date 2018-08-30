Analysts Expect Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Ritter Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.15).

RTTR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of RTTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 58,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,750. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

In other Ritter Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 19,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,292.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,692.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

