Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) to Post ($0.18) EPS

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.76 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sierra Oncology an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRA. BidaskClub raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,609. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at $111,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.0% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

