Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.40.

In related news, insider David Sidney Moore sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers session border controllers that protect data and voice network; IP phones and desktop and softphone integration products; analog, digital, and Voice over IP gateways; and telephony cards, such as analog, digital, hybrid, and digital BRI voice cards, as well as transcoding cards.

