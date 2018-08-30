Analysts Offer Predictions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 204.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORMP. ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

ORMP opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.39. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

