Analysts Set FibroGen Inc (FGEN) PT at $77.60

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,311. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $63,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $2,174,430.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,424,390.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,879 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.