Analysts Set IQE plc (IQE) PT at $184.20

IQE plc (LON:IQE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.83 ($2.22).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.45) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 210 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

LON:IQE traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 99.20 ($1.28). 9,102,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.34).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

