Analysts Set Strayer Education Inc (STRA) PT at $147.25

Shares of Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,926. Strayer Education has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Strayer Education will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other Strayer Education news, Director H James Dallas bought 1,625 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $12,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Strayer Education by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Strayer Education by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

