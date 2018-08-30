Analysts Set WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Target Price at $2,137.50

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,150 ($27.73).

SMWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.44) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON SMWH traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($26.70). 377,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,635 ($21.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,347 ($30.28).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, High Street and Travel. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.