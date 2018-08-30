Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sonos (SONO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2018 – Sonos is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Sonos is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Sonos is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Sonos is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Sonos is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Sonos is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sonos stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.