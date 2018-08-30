Analyzing Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: CBMG) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$119.49 million ($4.00) -10.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,000.14 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -11.26

Cellular Biomedicine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Cellular Biomedicine Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -49.90% -45.03% Cellular Biomedicine Group -10,133.88% -47.52% -44.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. It is also developing ATA188 and autologous ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase II clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. In addition, the company is developing ATA368 that is under preclinical development for HIV and cancers. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

