Analyzing Cardinal Energy Group (CEGX) & Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

Cardinal Energy Group (NASDAQ: DWSN) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cardinal Energy Group alerts:

Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and Dawson Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.92 -$31.26 million ($1.37) -4.61

Cardinal Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dawson Geophysical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardinal Energy Group and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -8.62% -10.51% -8.81%

Cardinal Energy Group Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. As of December 31, 2017, it operated nine seismic crews consisting of six crews in the United States and three crews in Canada. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.