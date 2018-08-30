Analyzing Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) & Casa Systems (CASA)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: CASA) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 3.46% 6.80% 3.94% Casa Systems N/A 221.41% 14.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 2 6 0 2.75

Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.79%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Casa Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.74 $6.80 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $351.58 million 3.58 $88.50 million $0.79 18.47

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Gilat Satellite Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

