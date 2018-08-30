Analyzing Spirent Communications (SPMYY) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Spirent Communications pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $454.80 million 2.16 $29.00 million $0.30 21.42 VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.42 $1.39 billion $1.15 22.93

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. Spirent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVENDI SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR 10.13% 7.44% 4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirent Communications and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Spirent Communications on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

