Analyzing Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) & Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE: TLK) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 3.53% 1.98% 1.05% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.04 billion 0.67 $153.00 million $0.53 57.26 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.45 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone & Data Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 3 0 2.75

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers a range of information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, and enterprise resource planning application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.1 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable customers. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.