AngioDynamics (ANGO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.97. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 958.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 810,794 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,681,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 651,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 381,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,990,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

