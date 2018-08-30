Animecoin Price Up 40.6% This Week (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Animecoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $252.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin Coin Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

Animecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

