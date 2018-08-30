Aperio Group LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DENN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,333.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,907 shares of company stock worth $1,570,497. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

