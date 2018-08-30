Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $249,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

SYKE opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.