Apple (AAPL) Given a $214.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Apple to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.52.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $222.98 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,390 shares of company stock valued at $86,185,558. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,026,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,320,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $800,386,000 after buying an additional 3,984,643 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,904,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.