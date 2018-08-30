Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,781 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Apple worth $1,961,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 180.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $257,300,000 after acquiring an additional 957,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,691,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,390 shares of company stock valued at $86,185,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $223.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.