ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6801500088714 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,974. The stock has a market cap of $911.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.20. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 96.15%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

