Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen Buys 18,607 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $280,407.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,370. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

