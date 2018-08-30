Argonaut 22 Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $4,989,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argonaut 22 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,947,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $4,960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 27,814 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,399,878.62.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 54,950 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,817,836.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 151,358 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $5,058,384.36.

On Monday, June 4th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 115,465 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $3,877,314.70.

On Thursday, May 31st, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 849,225 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $27,438,459.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 37,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 413.33. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $2,629,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 36.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 321.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

