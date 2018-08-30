Ariel Investments LLC Has $18.83 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Southwest worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.82%. equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

