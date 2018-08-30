Arrow Global Group (ARW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ARW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.61) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 500 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($5.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437 ($5.64).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.35) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group has a 12-month low of GBX 305.25 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($6.19).

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,700 ($31,862.75). Also, insider Stewart Hamilton acquired 5,555 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.40 ($19,204.59). Insiders have purchased 15,672 shares of company stock worth $3,988,749 in the last three months.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

