Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Align Technology worth $119,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 251.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,448 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.
In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total value of $1,009,607.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $1,272,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,015 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,753 shares of company stock worth $19,079,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $385.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.27 and a 1-year high of $391.25.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
