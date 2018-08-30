Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $133.06 Million Position in Box Inc (BOX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,364,122 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BOX were worth $133,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,083.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $2,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $151,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,584,306 shares of company stock worth $41,523,214. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

